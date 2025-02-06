The San Francisco 49ers didn't have the season that they envisioned this season, and now their focus is fully turned to the offseason as they try to improve in order to get back into the playoffs and make a run next season. The 49ers need to figure out how to improve on both sides of the ball to get back to where they were last season.

One of the biggest names in the NFL, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, made himself available by requesting a trade during Super Bowl week. The Garrett sweepstakes will surely take up a lot of airtime and will be one of the biggest dominoes that falls during this offseason.

During Super Bowl week, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner tried to recruit Garrett to San Francisco on the Nightcap Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco.

“I mean I see Myles Garrett asking for a trade,” Warner said when asked what pieces the 49ers can add to improve this offseason. “Hey Myles, what’s up, we were just chopping it up at the Pro Bowl!”

Garrett may be difficult for the 49ers to swing, but he would certainly be a key piece if San Francisco was to get that done. Regardless, it will be fascinating to see what the 49ers do this offseason after a humbling 2024 campaign.

49ers need to add defensive line talent for Robert Saleh's defense

While getting Myles Garrett to San Francisco may be a bridge too far for the 49ers, there is no question that they need to replenish the cupboard on the defensive line if they want to get back to an elite level on that side of the ball.

Bringing Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator is a good start for this 49ers squad, but Saleh worked with a ton of talent on the front seven during his time leading some of those elite defenses. The 49ers saw their defensive line deteriorate in the last few years, which has been a major reason why they have slipped back into the middle of the pack.

Star defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead have both left over the years, along with many talented defensive ends outside of Nick Bosa. That erosion has allowed opposing offensive lines to game plan around Bosa and gear their protection plans specifically to stop him on Sundays. If the 49ers want to get back into the playoffs and make a run at another Super Bowl, they need to add more pass rushers so that Bosa can have more one-on-one opportunities.

The floor of this defense will be high just based on the sound scheme that Saleh runs and the fact that the 49ers still have two superstars in Bosa and Warner. However, the ceiling of this group will be decided this offseason.