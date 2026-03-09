When NFL free agency opens, wide receiver Alec Pierce is expected to be one of, if not the most coveted player at the position. The San Francisco 49ers have now set their eye on adding him to the organization.

But for the 49ers or any team, signing Pierce won't come cheap. Still, San Francisco is willing to pay the price tag to put a receiver of his talent in their offense, via Josina Anderson of the Exhibit News Network.

“Alec Pierce's 1000+y certainly made a mark this past season for the Colts, & league sources bring up Pierce's 20+ypc average the past two seasons when discussing his market, but it sounds like his potential $30M+/apy on the free agent market may be too much for the Patriots, as things currently* stand in their big picture,” Anderson wrote.

“Meanwhile, one league source expressed this evening they think the 49ers might pay it, among other forecasted suitors,” she concluded.

Article Continues Below

With Jauan Jennings set to hit free agency and Brandon Aiyuk's time with the franchise all but done, the 49ers know they need to get quarterback Brock Purdy some pass catchers. Swimming in the deep end of free agency and landing Pierce would certainly do the trick.

Over his four years with the Indianapolis Colts, the wide receiver has made 157 grabs for 2,934 yards and 17 touchdowns. With 22.3 and 21.3 marks respectively, Pierce has led the league in yards per receptions over the last two years. During the 2025 season, he set new career-highs with 47 receptions and 1,003 yards, adding six touchdowns.

The 49ers won't be the only team trying to sign Pierce. But if they're amongst the few actually willing to pay his requested price tag, then San Francisco may have the upper hand.