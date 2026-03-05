The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to stay much healthier in 2026 after injuries largely did them in during the 2025 season. Although the 49ers were able to power their way through to the divisional round of the playoffs, they ultimately fell apart when they got there, getting blown out by the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Among the many 49ers unable to participate in that game was star linebacker Fred Warner, who has been a stalwart of the San Francisco defense for several years now.

Recently, Warner spoke about another one of his division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, and how difficult it can be to match up against them.

“(Sean) McVay and (Matthew) Stafford together, I think, are as good a duo as there is in this league. Having to play them twice a year, it does keep me up a little bit, that week when I do have to play them… there is a chess match that's being played amongst the middle linebacker and quarterback.”

Warner also broke down how Stafford's pocket presence can work to manipulate the defense.

“It's the eyes…wherever the QB takes me, that's where I'm going, since he knows that, he's going to try to manipulate me.”

Indeed, Stafford has established himself as one of the very best in the NFL at using every trick in the book to scatter opposing defenses and open up windows for his talented wide receivers to find space.

Still, Warner has been about as successful as anyone against the Rams over the years, helping the 49ers spring a surprising road upset of Los Angeles early in the 2025 season, before going down with injury.

Warner will hope for some better injury luck next year, as will the 49ers as a whole, as they look to re-enter the contender discussion in the NFC.