Brock Purdy was already delivering a masterclass and the San Francisco 49ers had seized momentum on MNF. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that George Kittle became questionable to return with an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts. The 49ers looked in control as the offense flowed. Kittle later headed to the sideline as the team evaluated his status.

Earlier in the game, Purdy provided the defining moment of the half, firing his third touchdown pass to George Kittle to restore control during a tense stretch. The timing was clean. The trust was obvious. It was the type of connection that has powered the 49ers’ offense all season.

If Kittle cannot return, the adjustment becomes immediate. More responsibility falls on Brock Purdy to manage the offense and close the night out vs the Colts. The momentum remains, but the margin tightens on MNF.

This article will be updated.