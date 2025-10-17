The San Francisco 49ers are getting one of the biggest stars back in Week 7. There is no better time for George Kittle to return as the Niners are seriously depleted. The injury bug refuses to leave the 49ers organization.

A week after losing Fred Warner for the season, Kittle returns, aiming to shed some major pressure off of quarterback Mac Jones. Jones will start again this weekend as Brock Purdy will miss another game with his injury.

The latest report for Kittle is great news. The tight end will not be on a snap count.

“No pitch count,” Shanahan said. “George has rehabbed really well. He came back 100% and had a good week of practice, so we’ll space it out throughout the game but no pitch count.”

Kittle and Jones should connect often against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. Kittle is one of the top pass catchers in the sport and makes defenders pay with his bully style when carrying the ball. He has four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on the season, and it's expected he will pick up right where he left off. This isn't the first time he has had to return mid-season from an injury.

Ricky Pearsall is ruled out for the game, but Jauan Jennings is expected to suit up. Jennings was a no-show in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Kittle back out there, Jennings could see himself in situations where he will need to make plays.

The running back battle will be fun to watch. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson played lights-out against the Buffalo Bills last Monday night in the win. We all know what Christian McCaffrey can do with the ball in his hands. Expect those two to get the ball a ton in this contest.