Brock Purdy's return will need to wait another week. Mac Jones will receive his fifth start of the year against the Atlanta Falcons despite Purdy returning to practice ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 matchup.

Purdy returned from his turf toe injury and has been practicing with the team throughout the week, but was ruled out for Week 7 on Friday, Clayton Holloway of NFL Network reported. His absence paves the way for Jones, who is 3-1 on the year as a starter, to lead the 49ers for at least one more week.

The report is in line with how the team's recent practice sessions have gone. Despite Purdy's presence, Jones has taken the majority of the first-team reps, suggesting that he would remain in the starting lineup.

Again seems clear based on practice that Mac Jones is in line to start for the 49ers on Sunday vs Atlanta. And if there’s ever a good opportunity for 49ers to take advantage of the emergency 3rd QB rule with Brock Purdy in that slot, this may be it since he’s practiced all week pic.twitter.com/ydyQZZOV0Y — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 17, 2025

Although Purdy is nearing full health, Jones' recent performances allow the 49ers to be cautious with his recovery. San Francisco committed to Purdy as its franchise quarterback in the offseason, when it gave him a $265 million extension. Rushing him back to the field, given their current injury state, is the last thing this team needs.

Jones enters Week 7 with 1,252 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 2025. Whether it is his fit in Kyle Shanahan's system or the benefit of another change of scenery, Jones has looked more like the version of himself who made the Pro Bowl in 2021 as a rookie than the player who has barely been able to sustain drives over the last four years.

Jones is also not at 100 percent, as the former first-round pick has battled a back injury since Week 5. His injury has been much less debilitating than Purdy's, as Jones has shown no signs of slowing his current hot stretch.

Purdy will headline the 49ers' Week 7 injury report, which will also include George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Ricky Pearsall, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Brandon Aiyuk. The fourth-year quarterback's next opportunity to return will be in Week 8, when San Francisco goes back on the road to face the Houston Texans.