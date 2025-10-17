San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle expects to make his long-awaited return in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, after revealing that the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1 was a full tear.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Kittle made his intentions clear.

“I fully plan on playing on Sunday,” Kittle said. “As long as [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] lets me. It's up to him. But hopefully I'm out there. Which I think I will be.”

Kittle suffered the injury on Sept. 7 during the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He exited the game after just 22 snaps and four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. Kittle said he immediately knew something was wrong and later learned the hamstring had been completely torn, though it did not detach from the bone. That detail shortened his recovery window, which typically ranges from three to six months for full detachments.

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro has missed five straight games, his second-longest absence in a season since 2020, when he missed eight games due to knee and foot injuries. Still, San Francisco has managed a 4-2 record, though his presence in the run game has been sorely missed. The 49ers currently rank last in the league with just 3.1 yards per carry.

The 32-year-old tight end was officially designated to return from injured reserve this week, opening a 21-day practice window. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, telling reporters he felt really good and better each day. If activated for Sunday’s game, San Francisco will need to make a corresponding roster move, with linebacker Fred Warner likely to be placed on injured reserve due to a dislocated and fractured right ankle.

Kittle, one of the most productive players in franchise history, has totaled 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, ranking behind only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens on the 49ers’ all-time receiving yards list. His return would be a significant boost for a team still contending for the NFC West lead, currently tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, but holding the tiebreaker advantage.