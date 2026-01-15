In a year marked by catastrophic injuries, the San Francisco 49ers suffered their most costly loss when Fred Warner was ruled out for the season. The All-Pro linebacker sustained a dislocated and broken right ankle early in Week 6’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Warner needed surgery on his savaged ankle and focus shifted on getting the eighth-year veteran healthy for the start of next season. But, miraculously, the 49ers opened Warner’s 21-day practice window, designating the defender for return from the IR.

While rejoining the team for the playoffs was considered a longshot, some in the organization hoped that Warner might be able to return if the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. But somehow, he has defied the odds and returned to practice on Wednesday. Warner participated in drills with the linebackers, per The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi. He even hit the blocking sled and looked spry while jogging with no brace or wrap on his ankle.

Fred Warner practices ahead of 49ers-Seahawks Divisional clash

It’s important to note that Warner’s status for Saturday’s Divisional round clash with the Seattle Seahawks is still very much up in the air. But just returning to practice is a remarkable accomplishment. And his presence no doubt lifted the 49ers’ spirits ahead of a tough rematch with the NFC West champs.

“We're taking it day by day,” Warner said, per Nick Wagoner on ESPN. “I think they said last week they weren't going to open my window, and then my window is now open. So yeah, we're just taking it day by day.”

Following the 49ers Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kyle Shanahan dismissed a potential Warner return, saying he was “not very high” on the star LB’s practice window opening. But just three days later, the team designated him for return.

The 49ers would certainly benefit from Warner taking the field in Seattle. The Seahawks dominated San Francisco in the regular season finale, rolling up 361 total yards to the 49ers 173 in the 13-3 NFC West-clinching victory.

San Francisco suffered another devastating injury loss in the Wild Card round when George Kittle tore his Achilles. The star tight end is done for the season. And the injury-ravaged 49ers are heavy underdogs for Saturday’s road playoff game. But Warner’s return could provide the team a major boost. Even if he isn’t quite ready to dominate on the field just yet.