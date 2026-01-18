The San Francisco 49ers face a familiar foe in the divisional round of the playoffs, taking on the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of the regular season finale. San Francisco was prepared for a difficult assignment going up against the Seahawks’ ferocious defense. But Seattle stunned 49ers fans with a blazing-fast start on Saturday.

The Seahawks jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the first play of the game. Rashid Shaheed got Seattle on the board with a 95-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff. The 49ers then turned the ball over on downs near midfield and the Seahawks responded with an 11-play, 44-yard field goal drive.

Suddenly down 10-0 with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the 49ers gave the ball right back to Seattle on a Jake Tonges fumble. The Seahawks quickly capitalized on the miscue as Sam Darnold capped a five-play drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

TD SEATTLE! Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets into the endzone for the TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/anBJkC9un3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

49ers face uphill battle in divisional round showdown

Darnold was questionable for the divisional round matchup. The eighth-year veteran injured his oblique during practice on Thursday. While Darnold was confident he would play, there seemed to be legitimate concern in Seattle.

However, Darnold suited up for the game. And he hasn’t looked compromised by his oblique injury, leading the Seahawks to 17 first-quarter points. The 49ers managed to get on the board with a couple of field goals late in the first half. But Seattle added an 80-yard touchdown drive near the end of the second quarter, taking a 24-6 lead at the break.

The dominant first-half performance has 49ers fans panicking. The team had miraculously overcome numerous key injuries to reach the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. But Seattle’s hot start has put San Francisco’s magical season in serious jeopardy.

Cris Diokno wrote:

“Niners weren't ready for this game… everything is fallen apart for them. Book the trip to Cancun.”

@riverszn6 added:

“Show me something please. It can’t end like this”

@ham1ltonz commented:

“defense sucks offense sucks this game‘s over”

@nightstajoon wrote:

“Goodbye playoffs, hello Cancun!!”

@__glxz added:

“We about to lose 40-6”

Thechek182 commented:

“Only 6 more field goals and the game is tied, have some hope”

Brad added:

“Somehow people are gonna blame Purdy for this.”