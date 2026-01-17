The Seattle Seahawks are facing a potential nightmare scenario as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. In a stunning development, Sam Darnold was added to the injury report with an oblique strain and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s matchup.

Darnold expects to play and the team is officially “really optimistic” about his status. But there could be cause for concern based on Mike Macdonald’s most recent statements on the subject.

The Seahawks head coach was asked if Darnold would be limited by the injury, assuming he’s able to play. “Well, yeah, that’s a possibility,” Macdonald said, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. “But…I think right now, he’s confident that he’s going to be able to go do his thing 100%. We are, too. But these things, something could change between now and then.”

That’s certainly not what Seahawks fans were hoping to hear ahead of the team’s first home playoff game in five years. But at least he’s going to play, right Mike Macdonald? “We will kind of test it out (Saturday before kickoff) and kind of make the final decision.”

Sam Darnold sounds legitimately questionable for divisional round

Article Continues Below

What started as general optimism surrounding Darnold’s status essentially ended with Macdonald describing his starting quarterback as a game-time decision. Which is most definitely concerning.

The Seahawks earned a first-round bye after clinching the No. 1 seed with a win over the 49ers in the regular season finale. But Darnold injured his left oblique while making a throw during Thursday’s practice.

Macdonald was asked if Darnold threw during Friday’s session. But the Seahawks coach avoided the question. “It’s a walkthrough tempo. He’s just… it’s part of our plan right now and how we handle today,” Macdonald said.

“Again, we’re optimistic that he’s going to play.” Macdonald added. “If he doesn’t – or if at some point he doesn’t – then Drew [Lock is] ready to go. That’s why Drew’s here. He’s doing a great job.”

It would obviously be a crushing blow to the Seahawks if Darnold is compromised or sidelined Saturday. But Seattle will get no sympathy from 49ers fans as San Francisco has fought through a laundry list of injuries to key players this season, including losing Brock Purdy for eight games. Most recently George Kittle suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.