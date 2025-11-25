The Baltimore Ravens have a short turnaround after beating the New York Jets on Sunday, as they will return to action on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they did not have to tire themselves out against the Jets, as they ran away with the easy victory, 23-10, at M&T Bank Stadium for their fifth straight win.

The Ravens will stay at home to face the Bengals, who are on a four-game losing skid.

Another good news for Baltimore: Kyle Hamilton could play. The 24-year-old safety suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against New York, although it wasn't deemed serious.

“He’ll have a chance for this game,” said coach John Harbaugh, as quoted by ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Hamilton had a season-high 10 combined tackles versus the Jets, including six solo tackles. Has upped his season totals to 69 combined tackles and 38 solo tackles. He also has two forced fumbles.

Article Continues Below

The two-time All-Pro signed a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension with the Ravens in the offseason, the largest deal for a safety in NFL history, underscoring his prominence in the team's vision.

Harbaugh knows how important it is to have a healthy roster, especially with the action expected to pick up ahead of the playoffs. While the Ravens are peaking at the right time, the veteran coach isn't keen on being complacent.

“It feels great, but it's halfway done. It's not over. Season's not over,” reminded Harbaugh after their win over the Jets, as reported by the Associated Press.

Hamilton will play a key role against the Bengals, especially with the much-awaited return of Joe Burrow from turf toe injury.