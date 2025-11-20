Week 11 went well as the San Francisco 49ers made a statement by routing the Arizona Cardinals. But they will have a tougher challenge in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers. There are a lot of things that can go well, which makes it a great time to make some 49ers' bold predictions.

San Francisco is currently favored to win by seven points, according to FanDuel. Yet, there are still questions to who produces in this game, specifically since the Panthers have a tough defense.

These teams have not met since 2022, when the Niners routed the Panthers 37-15 in Carolina. This will also be the first time the 49ers face the Panthers since they traded for Christian McCaffrey. With McCaffrey facing his former team for the first time, it's time to make some 49ers' bold predictions.

Brock Purdy rushes for a touchdown

This would not be a bold prediction in most seasons. However, this season has been a bit of a mess for Purdy, as he has dealt with a toe injury. He does not currently have one this season because he has played only three games. Yet, he had five rushing touchdowns last season.

The Carolina Panthers are tough to pass against. But after Purdy made his return last weekend, they will have the option to go through the air or on the ground. Last weekend, Purdy went 19 for 26 with 200 yards and three touchdowns while taking a sack. The Panthers held the Falcons to 223 passing yards. Before that, they allowed Tyler Shough to throw for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, they held Jordan Love to 273 passing yards with one interception.

Kyle Shanahan will likely mix it up if the passing game is not being effective. If Purdy is healthy enough, he will find his legs and find himself in the endzone.

George Kittle has over 80 receiving yards

George Kittle has been mostly efficient since returning. So far, he has gone over 80 yards once in four contests, which was when he had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Last weekend, he had six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. On Monday Night Football, he will face a defense that has been mostly generous to tight ends.

The Panthers held Kyle Pitts to two catches and 14 yards last weekend. But they also allowed Juwan Johnson to catch four passes for 92 yards when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Panthers 17-7 in Week 10. In Week 5, they allowed Darren Waller to tally five catches for 78 yards. While the Panthers have not always allowed tight ends to hurt them this season, there have been games where it has happened.

Article Continues Below

The defense stuffs Rico Dowdle

The 49ers' run defense has not been great this season, allowing numerous running backs to mow them over. But the last time they had a prime-time game, it was against the Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson. Everyone expected Robinson to run all over them. Instead, the Niners' defense held Robinson to 14 rushes for 40 yards with a 2.9 yards-per-carry average. They did this in spite of not having Nick Bosa or Fred Warner because of injuries.

Rico Dowdle gets his chance, and the Niners know that he is going to run the football. While they will try to slow the game down, the 49ers' defense will make a stand, showing they can survive without their top talent.

Christian McCaffrey scores three touchdowns

No, this game won't be in Carolina. But McCaffrey will still face his former team for the first time. Talented players are usually more motivated when facing their former squads. The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the Niners in 2022.

McCaffrey has had a great season for the red and gold. So far, he has rushed 193 times for 707 yards and six touchdowns while catching 74 passes for 732 yards and five scores. He leads the Niners in both rushing and receiving yards. While many might expect Shanahan to preserve McCaffrey, he also might let him loose in a game that has more meaning for the star running back. Also, with a playoff spot potentially on the line, the Niners will want to lean on their star to ensure a win.

Although McCaffrey has not been as explosive on the ground this season, there have been games, like the contest against the Falcons, where he has run wild. This game on Monday Night Football could see McCaffrey run for over 100 yards while scoring two touchdowns, while also garnering 50 receiving yards for another score. Don't take revenge games for granted, as they are among the most motivating factors for players of his caliber to go off. McCaffrey will be amped and ready to go for Monday Night Football.