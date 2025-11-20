It will be a big test for the San Francisco 49ers when they clash with the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football. After the Niners dismantled the Arizona Cardinals, they will look to make it two in a row. The 49ers' Week 12 battle with the Panthers will have potential playoff implications, as the Cats are right behind them in the standings. The 49ers' X-factor will be a player on the defense, and injuries to the defense have been a major reason they have been inconsistent this season.

San Francisco still has -590 odds to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel. This means that oddsmakers strongly believe they will make the playoffs. But first, they need to get past the Panthers and the rest of their schedule.

The 49ers' offense exploded last weekend. However, the defense will need to step up. This linebacker is the 49ers' X-factor to beating the Panthers on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers' X-factor is on defense

The 49ers have had some awful injury luck this season. When Nick Bosa tore his ACL, it was a poor sign of things to come. Unfortunately for the red and gold, more misery would follow as Fred Warner suffered a season-ending injury when he fractured and dislocated his ankle. So far, the defense has had mixed results.

The Niners stuffed the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. Then, they struggled against the Houston Texans in Week 8. In Week 9, the Niners' offense did enough to relieve the defense of any pressure. But the defense could not handle the Rams' explosive offense in Week 10. Things went better in Week 11, as the 49ers' defense dominated the Cards. Yet, they lost another piece.

The 49ers lost Tatum Bethune, who had replaced Warner in the middle of the defense. Now, they will turn to Curtis Robinson to replace him. But Robinson is not the X-factor for this week's game against Carolina.

What the Panthers' offense brings

The Panthers currently rank ninth in rushing yards per game. While their passing has not been the best, the Cats have run the football efficiently. Rico Dowdle is having a career season, rushing 168 times for 833 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 23 passes for 197 yards and one score.

If the 49ers are to beat the Panthers, they must prevent Dowdle from going off. Although they contained Bam Knight and Emari Demercado last weekend, that has not always been the case this season. In the prior week, Kyren Williams rushed 14 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Jaxson Dart rushed eight times for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Devin Singletary rushed eight times for 43 yards when the Niners played the Giants. The 49ers' defense allowed Woody Marks to run 11 times for 62 yards in the loss to the Texans.

The 49ers' defense cannot allow Dowdle to get past their forces. Ultimately, it will be up to the other main linebacker to get the job done. Dee Winters is the 49ers' X-factor in getting the job done and beating the Panthers.

Why Dee Winters is the 49ers' X-factor

Dee Winters has been solid this season, notching 52 solo tackles. While he doesn't have a sack yet, that's not his primary role. His primary role is to not let runners get past the middle of the defense. While operating on his side, Winters plays a pivotal role in preventing large plays from escalating. After notching 10 tackles, including five solo, last weekend, Winters may need to do more.

With Warner and Bethune gone, it all falls on Winters. While Brock Purdy is back, and the Niners' offense was humming last weekend, that is not a guarantee every week. Plus, the Carolina defense will be significantly tougher than the Arizona defense. If the 49ers cannot score at will on every drive, that will put more pressure on the defense. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are the stars of the offense, and Purdy is talented, but the offense will need help from the defense.

Winters must do his role in preventing Carolina from running the football efficiently. Moreover, the Niners' defense must force the Panthers into 3rd and long situations. Ideally, stopping the run also puts more pressure on quarterback Bryce Young. If that happens, it spells a significant advantage for San Francisco to gain the upper hand in this contest. The 49ers' offense may be buzzing, but the defense will need to do its job. With numerous injuries on the defensive side of the football, it's time for Winters to prove his worth to the brass and lead by example.