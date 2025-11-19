The San Francisco 49ers host the Carolina Panthers for a Week 12 battle on Monday Night Football. The Panthers get a rare primetime game to showcase what they have been able to do all season long, which is play football at a high level. Both teams are competing to win their respective divisions, and this game will be one to watch.

The Niners are coming off a big win over the Arizona Cardinals, in which they won by 19 and put up a season-high 41 points. Brock Purdy returned from his toe injury and threw three touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey reached the endzone twice.

The Washington Commanders recently cut Matt Gay, a veteran kicker in the NFL. He missed two field goals in Madrid against the Miami Dolphins, which ultimately cost them the game. The Commanders felt it was best to move on. The 49ers immediately signed Gay after trying out other kickers.

“San Francisco worked out a bunch of kickers over the past two days and decided to go with Gay, who was just cut by Washington on Monday.”

Gay is 13-19 on the season on field goals and is a perfect 22 of 22 on extra points.

Eddie Pineiro is going to miss time with a hamstring injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about the injury after the win over the Cardinals. Pineiro is 100% on field goals on the season, but has missed four extra points. He is considered week-to-week.

Gay will quickly have the chance to redeem himself against the Panthers on Monday Night.