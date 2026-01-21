Brandon Aiyuk is a very good receiver in the NFL. His 2022 and 2023 seasons were electric for the San Francisco 49ers. The former first-round pick has been with the organization since 2020, but did not play at all this season as he was recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last season.

His 2024 year was rough as well. He played in only seven games and caught 25 passes for 324 yards and zero touchdowns. The two seasons before that, Aiyuk caught a combined 153 passes, 2,356 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Aiyuk is a playmaker in this league who can score on any route and separate himself from any defender.

There will be teams that will take a chance on him. According to John Lynch, Aiyuk's time with the Niners is likely over.

“I think it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the 49ers.”

More reports are saying that Aiyuk stopped showing up at the facilities. Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't understand it. Post courtesy of David Lombardi.

Lynch: “I wish I knew. I can't help you.”

Article Continues Below

Shanahan: “It's confusing for all of us. … We still don't understand it very well.”

Injuries have been the story of this team for the last decade. What the Niners have been able to accomplish during this era is remarkable, considering a ton of star players have missed games. Trent Williams endorsed Kyle Shanahan as Coach of the Year after leading the team to another playoff win in 2025-26.

The 49ers did not have much help in the receiving game this season. Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson have been the main trio all year. Robinson has stepped up a ton as of late, but nobody has been able to replicate what Aiyuk brought to the table. The Niners don't necessarily need to find someone to replace Aiyuk quickly; however, another star at that position with George Kittle out for a long time won't hurt.

Aiyuk signed a 4-year contract extension in 2024. He is not a free agent until 2029. So, the Niners will either trade or release the star receiver.