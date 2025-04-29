After San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle signed a record-breaking contract, it was only a matter of time. For President of Football Operations and General Manager John Lynch, it was a matter of time.

Since they drafted the Iowa football tight end, he's been among the best in the league at his position. As Lynch explained, seeing Kittle's growth made it a clear decision to keep him.

“In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about,” Lynch said. “We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today. George's leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special.

“He is an outstanding representative for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL.”

John Lynch is excited for the 49ers with George Kittle

Having an elite tight end is a commodity in the NFL. For the 49ers, Kittle is just that. He's broken plenty of records and has been one of the most consistent at his position.

While he's dealt with injuries, when he's been on the field, Kittle is as good as anyone. He's an elite run-blocker, as well as a yards after the catch player.

His athleticism is beyond impressive. Most importantly, though, his passion and enthusiasm elevate those other skills. The San Francisco fanbase has embraced him from the moment he stepped foot into Levi's Stadium.

Kittle has had four seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards. Two of those seasons happened in consecutive years (2023, 2024). He's been a security blanket for quarterback Brock Purdy.

After Kittle and the 49ers were far apart in contract talks, they made up some ground. The Iowa football tight end will be a mainstay for the organization.

Again, his passion is incredible, and one that NFL teams would dream of having on their roster. Either way, he's planning to ascend as the top tight end of the league.

He has the resources and the talent to do so.

No matter what, he will have the 49ers faithful cheering him on throughout the season, and for many seasons to come.