It's been a wild offseason for the San Francisco 49ers as the club lost 11 starters through free agency and trade. With the club seemingly making vast changes to the roster, there's speculation that the front office wants to get a new contract extension finalized for tight end George Kittle. However, it sounds like the two sides are no where close to an agreement.

Reports indicate that both Kittle and the 49ers remain “far apart” in extension talks, according to Michael Silver of The Athletic. The 31-year-old tight end is entering the final year of his five-year, $75 million contract.

“[George] Kittle, heading into the final year of a five-year, $75 million deal, is much more of a longshot, as he and the 49ers remain far apart in discussions about a new deal.”

Kittle has been one of the marquee players for the 49ers for several seasons now. He proved to be one of, if not the most reliable, pass options in the offense last season. The six-time Pro Bowler capped off the 2024-25 campaign with 78 receptions, 1,106 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. George Kittle's 1,106 receiving yards are the second-most yards he's achieved in a single season in his career.

Silver also mentions the 49ers' contract negotiations for quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Frank Warner. Purdy's situation is up in the air, and his presence, or non-presence, at Tuesday's offseason program will signify how close to a deal he is with the club. Meanwhile, Warner has yet to begin negotiations with San Francisco, but Silver does believe he'll show up to the team's offseason program regardless.

The good news for the 49ers is it's still relatively early in the offseason. There's as chance the front office is prioritizing the NFL Draft, as the draft kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. Once the draft is complete, contract extension talks between George Kittle and the organization could pick up.