After his involvement in a shooting at a nightclub after an alleged altercation with Lil Baby, San Francisco 49ers player Keion White reassured fans he is okay.

He took to his Instagram Stories to provide an update from the hospital after getting surgery. White shared a picture of himself smiling while in the hospital.

Keion White posted this to Instagram pic.twitter.com/7Ahz7QTlS8 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 11, 2026

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their prayers and concerns on my behalf,” he wrote. “I've undergone successful surgery. For those who know me, y'all know this won't [stop] me from spreading peace and joy to the world.

“Full steam ahead. I'm in great spirits and ready to make the most of this off-season,” he continued.

Hopefully, his rehab goes well, and White is able to play during the 2026 season. Fans will have to keep an eye on his Instagram for further updates.

White is entering his second year with the 49ers. He spent most of the first three seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots before being traded to San Francisco. In 14 games in 2025, White logged 18 total tackles (seven solo and 11 assists) and 1.5 sacks.

49ers DE Keion White was shot in night club shooting after Lil Baby altercation

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, following Super Bowl 60. White and Lil Baby allegedly had an altercation at a Mission Street nightclub. According to reports, the incident went from the late hours of Super Bowl Sunday into Monday morning.

Lil Baby, whose legal name is Dominique Jones, attempted to enter White's private event area. This escalated into a heated verbal argument between White and Jones.

The witness then heard two gunshots after attempting to ask management to de-escalate the argument. White was found with a gunshot wound. The shooter was not identified.