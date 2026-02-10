San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White was shot early Monday morning after an altercation at a Mission Street nightclub that also involved rapper Lil Baby, according to a police report reviewed by The San Francisco Standard. Authorities have not identified a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident unfolded late Sunday night into the early hours of Monday at Dahlia’s, a bar and nightclub located at 1799 Mission St. Police said the venue featured activity on multiple levels, including a private event downstairs where White was later found with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:06 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

Multiple social media posts from inside the club showed Lil Baby in attendance earlier in the night. The rapper, whose legal name is Dominique Jones, had performed in San Francisco on Sunday evening. Representatives for the artist did not respond to requests for comment.

What the police report says about the incident

Article Continues Below

According to the police report, a witness told officers that Jones’ entourage attempted to enter White’s private event area. That interaction escalated into a verbal dispute between White and the rapper, the witness said. The same witness told police he went upstairs to ask management for help de-escalating the situation. While upstairs, he reported hearing two gunshots.

When the witness rushed back downstairs, he found White suffering from a gunshot wound. He told police he did not see who fired the weapon. Another attendee interviewed by The Standard said she did not witness the shooting but heard four gunshots while moving toward the lower level.

Police described a chaotic scene upon arrival. According to the report, adult entertainers were still on the floor collecting scattered dollar bills, and several women appeared topless as officers secured the area. Investigators recovered both a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber shell casing near where White was shot.

White reportedly declined to cooperate when officers asked who shot him. No arrests have been made, and no suspect has been publicly named. Initial reports suggested White was not involved in the altercation, but details in the police report indicate he had direct contact with Lil Baby shortly before the shooting.