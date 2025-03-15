Kyle Juszczyk will continue his illustrious NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. The nine-time Pro-Bowl fullback signed a two-year, $8 million deal to return to the team on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Juszczyk was released from the roster on March 11, a day before the official new league year. The two parties are used to this course of action, as Juszczyk could've exited the building last offseason before agreeing to a pay cut. The 12-year veteran posted 26 rushing yards on five attempts and one touchdown, while also hauling in 19 receptions for 200 yards in 17 appearances.

The Steelers were briefly linked to potentially adding Juszczyk, primarily to offset the loss of Najee Harris as a power runner, but it appears Juszczyk took less to rejoin San Francisco, a source told ESPN.

49ers offensive outlook with the return of Kyle Juszczyk

The 49ers realize that their offense flows better with Juszczyk in it. As the team hopes to get Christian McCaffrey back at full health in the 2025-26 season, they will at least start things off with more stability in the rushing attack.

If McCaffrey is unable to get the green light to start the season, the offense has experienced ball carriers to contribute. Jordan Mason, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr. and Juszczyk.

Kristin Juszczyk posted a video on Instagram and confirmed she and Kyle are staying in the Bay Area, via Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay,” Kristin wrote. “We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful.”

The 49ers have parted ways with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, guard Aaron Banks, tackle Jaylon Moore, running back Elijah Mitchell and quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Seeing Juszczyk return should provide some much-needed excitement for the fanbase.