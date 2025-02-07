The San Francisco 49ers must pay their quarterback, and they should pat George Kittle on the back for his award. Also, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan added a former Colts defensive coordinator to his staff, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

Longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley is joining the #49ers coaching staff, per sources. Bradley, 58, had Robert Saleh on his staff in Seattle and Jacksonville. Now they’re reunited in San Francisco.

Bradley doesn’t bring recent success to the 49ers. Under his watch with the Colts, the team went from No. 5 in the NFL in sacks all the way down to No. 25 this season. The Colts also posted finishes of 24th (points allowed) and 29th (yards allowed per game).

However, Bradley earned street credit during his days in Seattle, helping sculpt the “Legion of Boom” defense from 2009-12.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hoping to improve defense

Shanahan turned the defense over to Saleh, who had the unit humming from 2017-20 as the team’s defensive coordinator. Saleh moved on to become head coach of the New York Jets from 2021-24. The Jets cut bait with Saleh after just five games this season.

Bradley struggled to a dismal record of 14-48 in four seasons with the Jaguars. And the defensive success that landed him the job never materialized in Jacksonville. The team ranked near the bottom in the NFL in points allowed in each of his four seasons with the Jaguars.

Jaguars owner Shan Khan complimented Bradley for his efforts back in 2016, according to nfl.com.

“I thanked Gus Bradley today for his commitment to the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past four seasons,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “As anyone close to our team knows, Gus gave his staff and players literally everything he had. Our players competed for Gus. And I know they have great respect for him, as do I.”

Back in a defensive coordinator role with the Chargers, Bradley again enjoyed success. The Chargers finished in the top 10 in yards allowed in three of his first four seasons in Los Angeles.

He also coached for one year with the Raiders before spending three last three with the Colts. Unfortunately for Bradley, some of the players didn’t seem to respect him, according foxsports.com.

“Since I’ve been a Colt, it was our worst year defensively,” Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “I felt like, at times, we were just a bunch of individuals out there. At times, I felt like there was just a bunch of guys out there playing football. It didn’t look like a unit out there, at times, and it showed.”