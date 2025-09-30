The San Francisco 49ers are reeling after a 26-21 Week 4 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars that saw their offense turn the ball over four times. Despite the poor performance, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared some good news with the media on Monday morning.

Shanahan revealed that the 49ers are hoping safety Malik Mustapha will start practicing after Week 6, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

The second-year pro has yet to suit up in 2025 and missed the entire offseason program after injuring his ACL during the 2024 season-finale against the Arizona Cardinals. While initial reports indicated Mustapha suffered a torn ACL, Wagoner clarified that was not the case. However, the Wake Forest product still needed surgery to repair the injury.

The 49ers placed Mustapha on the Reserve/PUP list in August, effectively sidelining him for the first four weeks of the season.

Article Continues Below

Mustapha had a stellar rookie campaign, recording 72 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception in 16 games while finishing 14th for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The 49ers are hoping his return can further insulate the team’s defense after losing All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa to a season-ending knee injury earlier in September.

In Mustapha’s absence, the 49ers have relied on rookie fifth-round pick Marques Sigle and veteran Jason Pinnock to roam the backend of their defense to mixed results. Sigle (46.1) and Pinnock (56.1) are two of the 49ers' lowest-graded coverage players through four games, per Pro Football Focus. They have also rotated in three safety sets featuring 2023 third-round pick Ji’Ayir Brown amid a 3-1 start to the season.

The 49ers will have a 21-day window to activate Mustapha upon his return to practice or risk losing him for the remainder of the year.