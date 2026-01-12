The San Francisco 49ers’ Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles featured plenty of grit, but one moment completely flipped the game, and it came from an unlikely arm. With the offense sputtering and star tight end George Kittle sidelined, head coach Kyle Shanahan reached deep into his playbook and trusted wide receiver Jauan Jennings to deliver.

Early in the fourth quarter, trailing in a tight contest, the 49ers lined up for a first-and-10 already in scoring range. Brock Purdy handed the ball to Skyy Moore, who flipped it backwward to Jennings on a reverse. Jennings rolled to his right and launched a perfectly placed pass to Christian McCaffrey, who hauled it in for the go-ahead touchdown that ultimately sealed a 23-19 victory.

JAUAN JENNINGS TD PASS TO CMC SFvsPHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/18VxTpTKgj — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

After the game, Jennings, while speaking with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on the field, explained how new yet familiar the moment felt when the play was called. Asked how long the play had been installed and what went through his mind.

“He [Shanahan] just put that in not too long ago, a couple weeks ago, and I was ready,” said Jennings, via Mike Garafolo. “I was ready, excited and just to see Christian [McCaffrey], pop up open there late. I had a chance, and I didn't even see the ball man, but great hands by 23, man. Great hands.”

Jennings’ comfort with throwing the ball isn’t accidental. Before becoming a reliable NFL wide receiver, he was a four-star dual-threat quarterback prospect at Blackman High School in Tennessee, ranked ahead of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson as per 247Sports. He later committed to the Tennessee Volunteers as a signal-caller before transitioning to receiver. That background has quietly made him one of Shanahan’s most versatile weapons.

Article Continues Below

Sunday’s touchdown was also not Jennings’ first postseason pass. He previously connected with McCaffrey for a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, making the moment even more remarkable. When reminded of that history and his perfect passer rating, Jennings laughed and embraced his past.

“Hey, back in the day I am. Back in the day I was. Not these days, we're wide out, wide receiver, truly to the soul,” Jennings added.

Our postgame 1-on-1 with #49ers WR/QB Jauan Jennings, who said his pass play was put in a few weeks ago. “I didn’t even see the ball, man.” As for the rematch with the #Seahawks: “Let’s go! I can’t wait! That’s who we wanted.” pic.twitter.com/Zo0fSJckFP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 12, 2026

The timing of the play mattered just as much as its execution. It came moments after Kittle’s injury, testing San Francisco’s resolve. Jennings didn’t even see McCaffrey complete the catch, as he was hit immediately after the throw, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty that underscored just how committed he was to the moment.

As the 49ers move on to the Divisional Round, Jennings’ versatility — part receiver, part quarterback, all competitor — adds another dangerous layer to an offense already built to adapt.