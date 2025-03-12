After two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, veteran NFL wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is still going to be staying in the NFC West division — but just for another team. The 30-year-old wideout has agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers, as reported on Tuesday by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Former Rams WR Demarcus Robinson is signing a 2-year, $9.5 million deal, including $6M fully guaranteed, with the 49ers, per the Katz Brothers,” Schefter shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Robinson began his pro career in 2016 when he was taken in the fourth round (126th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in that year's NFL draft. He spent his first six years in the league with the Chiefs.

Interestingly enough, Robinson was part of the Chiefs side that defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. However, Robinson barely made an impact on that game, as he did not record a catch and was not targeted while also making an appearance with the special teams on the field. After his contract with the Chiefs expired in 2022, Robinson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, who released him just months after.

The Florida Gators football program product then signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens with whom he played for 17 games (five starts) in 2022.

Including his time with the Ravens, Robinson has accumulated 1,334 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 105 receptions and 178 targets through 50 games (26 starts) since the 2022 campaign. He posted a career-high seven touchdowns with the Rams in 2024, boosting his NFL free agency stock.

Robinson projects to have a good chance of securing a significant role in the 49ers' passing attack in 2025, with Deebo Samuel parting ways with San Francisco this offseason and Brandon Aiyuk still recuperating from a torn ACL injury he suffered in October.

With Brock Purdy running the show from under center, San Francisco ranked third in the NFL in 2024 with an average of 249.1 passing yards per game and 14th with 22.9 points per outing, while missing the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Others on the 49ers wide receivers currently under contract with the team are Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.