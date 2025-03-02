So who becomes the next “wide back” for the San Francisco 49ers? Deebo Samuel bequeaths that role, after the Washington Commanders pulled off the blockbuster trade on Saturday evening. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan now must look ahead to fill Samuel's absence, as they gain a fifth rounder in return.

A change looked all too imminent for both Samuel and the Niners. The 2021 All-Pro entered the final year of his contract, but dealt with injuries and an inability to recapture his stellar '21 form. Washington will now take on the remainder of Samuel's deal per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter — which includes paying his full $17.55 million for 2025.

The 49ers won't be receiver-less inside the locker room. Brandon Aiyuk leads this unit. Ricky Pearsall showed up as a surprise first round selection. Savvy veteran Jauan Jennings is coming off his best season yet as a pro, too.

But with the way Shanahan structured his offense, none of the three wideouts mentioned above have Samuel's versatility. Nor do they possess the type of inside, physical receiving ability Samuel brought.

All the more reason the 49ers must make this next move following the Samuel swap with the Commanders.

49ers must draft Luther Burden III

Samuel was a dominating Southeastern Conference WR when he entered the league in 2019. Guess what Burden III is?

The Missouri WR thrived against the best competition in college football. Burden brings his own unique skillset to the field. And his game nearly mirrors Samuel's. He's one of the most intriguing 2025 NFL Draft wideouts.

Burden grabbed his own short circuit throws before turning those opportunities into long gains. The 6-foot, 206-pound WR brings his own wicked burst after the catch identical to Samuel. The 49ers built an offensive emphasizing chunk plays after someone touches the ball. Burden's game is tailored for San Francisco.

Obviously, Burden doesn't have a background in taking handoffs. But his presence gives Shanahan future inside WR help. The head coach additionally gains a new run-after-catch threat. Lynch and Shanahan don't need to wait until the 11th selection of the first round to grab Burden. He's earned a day two draft grade and could become available at No. 43.

Other options for 49ers to replace Deebo Samuel

If Burden is passed at No. 11, but not around by the time the 49ers make their day two selection, S.F. can still pivot in other directions to offset Samuel's loss. One option includes taking another explosive, intriguing WR if this prospect drops out of the top 10.

Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona would become a massive draft coup for the Niners. McMillan is freakishly tall and fast at 6-foot-5. He'd give Shanahan a long-needed red zone target who can take pressure off George Kittle or Jennings. He's one more long-strider WR who's deadly after the catch.

Shanahan and 49ers WR coach Leonard Hankerson will have to clean up his ability to finish routes. But McMillan brings a potential high-ceiling if lured to the Bay Area.

If not the draft, S.F. can settle for an experienced WR to help lead this wideout room. Amari Cooper comes to mind first — as he's heading toward free agency. The Buffalo Bills, though, can bring him back. But Cooper could welcome playing next to Aiyuk, Kittle, Jennings and a healthier Christian McCaffrey for '25.

Regardless, Samuel must be replaced by a WR. Lynch and Shanahan have their options laid out in front of them.