As the San Francisco 49ers went through a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks, ending their season in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs, the team now looks to enter the 2026-27 season fully healthy for a bounce-back year. One player who hopes to rebound is 49ers rookie Mykel Williams after tearing his ACL earlier this season.

According to Nick Wagoner, Williams spoke to the media about how rehab is going for him, with the rookie saying it's progressing positively and that he “should be” good to go when training camp rolls around.

“49ers rookie DL Mykel Williams says rehab from his torn ACL is going well. He said he ‘should be' ready to go right around training camp if not just before it opens,” Wagoner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Playing in nine games this season, the defensive end totaled 11 solo tackles and one sack, as he continued to speak about the season-ending injury, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, it’s been hard dealing with something like this and just living it,” Williams said. “Probably the biggest injury I ever had, and then just the timetable that it takes, then missing all the important games that I’m missing … it would’ve been nice to be a part of that.”

Mykel Williams points to one 49ers player who has helped him

Though the 49ers lost in the playoffs to the Seahawks, the team will be even hungrier next season, especially Williams, who has something to prove. One person who's been “extremely helpful” to Williams is Nick Bosa, who also has been through a season-ending injury.

“Bosa’s been extremely helpful,” Williams said Monday. “He’s like a real big brother. He looks out, he comes in, checks on me, sits down, eats lunch with me, talks to me, asks me about my knee, asks me how I’m feeling. I feel more comfortable leaning on him and asking him for stuff, versus like a lot of other people … because he’s been through it. He knows exactly what it feels like and how to move.”

At any rate, San Francisco looks to improve after finishing with a 12-5 record, which put them third in the NFC West.