The San Francisco 49ers kicked off OTAs this week, and one of the most exciting developments surrounds rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams. The 20-year-old first-round pick out of Georgia is already turning heads — not just because of his physical gifts, but because of who he's learning from — Nick Bosa.

During an appearance on the Up & Adams Show that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Williams explained how much Bosa has already added to his game.

“Learning from Bosa has helped me tremendously,” Williams said. “He’s a great teammate — showing me details about angles, timing, and using my hands. Stuff that’s already adding to my game.”

He also praised the 49ers defensive scheme, which has given him the freedom to lean into what he does best.

“This system lets us play to our strengths,” Williams added. “It allows me to be the pass rusher and run stopper I know I can be.”

That impact is already evident at 49ers OTAs, where Williams has showcased the explosiveness and technique that made him a first-round pick. Playing opposite of Bosa gives him the chance to grow without the burden of being the focal point — while learning firsthand from one of the league’s elite.

The 49ers, of course, drafted Williams with the belief he could make an impact early. The former national champion is already drawing praise from teammates and coaches as practices ramp up. His burst, length, and technique have stood out against NFL-caliber competition, and his progression is one of the coaching staff’s top priorities this offseason.

With the guidance of Bosa and the flexibility of the 49ers defensive scheme, expectations are growing for a strong rookie season from Williams. And if early signs are any indication, San Francisco’s defense might be even scarier than last year — with yet another future star on the rise.

Williams’ size, motor, and versatility made him one of the most compelling defensive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, surrounded by elite talent and guided by Bosa, he’s poised to thrive in a role that plays to his strengths.