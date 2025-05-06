The San Francisco 49ers have had an interesting offseason. San Francisco has been hard at work retooling the roster, including a roster purge of veteran talent on bloated contracts. The 49ers also extended George Kittle and have plans on doing the same with QB Brock Purdy. San Francisco also added a talented Georgia defender during the 2025 NFL Draft.

One Georgia source shared why they think the 49ers selected Mykel Williams over Jalon Walker in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The 49ers are used to playing big guys up front,” the source said. “That's what makes the Eagles defense so good, because they kept everything condensed in the box. The 49ers were doing the same thing before and now with [defensive coordinator Robert Saleh] back, they'll take the same approach with guys like Mykel.”

The 49ers selected Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Their rationale seems to line up when it comes to comparing Williams and Walker.

Williams certainly has a size advantage over Walker. He is four inches taller and almost 20 pounds heavier. This allows Williams to play with more power, but also remain quick enough to threaten offensive linemen in multiple ways.

San Francisco also has star Nick Bosa on their defensive line. This does not eliminate the need for a pass rusher like Walker, but does make a well-rounded player like Williams even more appealing.

Time will tell if the 49ers made the right decision with their first-round pick.

Will Mykel Williams be a Week 1 starter for the 49ers in 2025?

49ers fans likely have some high expectations for Mykel Williams as a first-round pick.

However, good teams do not always draft for need. Will Williams become a Week 1 starter for the 49ers? Or will he have to work his way into the starting lineup?

Williams has the talent to win a starting job. He boasts plenty of upside and traits the NFL teams love. Sooner or later, Williams is destined to become the starter next to Nick Bosa.

The question becomes when he'll become a better option than the other edge rushers on the roster.

San Francisco only has Yetur Gross-Matos, Drake Jackson, and a handful of other players at the position. They have more NFL experience than Williams, but are most reserve players. Williams should be better than them.

Ultimately, 49ers fans must wait until training camp to get a better read on the situation. But the table is set for Williams to earn a starting spot during training camp this summer.