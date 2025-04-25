Five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher of the San Fransisco 49ers, Nick Bosa, is locked in and has undergone an offseason makeover with his hair change.

A video from Tee the Barber on Instagram shows Bosa's new look. He went into the appointment with long hair and left a changed man.

“BIG CHOP FOR OTAS,” Tee the Barber's caption read. “‘I[‘]M A TEAM PLAYER' is what NICK BOSA during cut about being apart off-season prep.”

Bosa's new haircut is drastically shorter than his hair was. He had it styled and slicked back in the second part of the video. It is a nice change of pace for the edge rusher.

Throughout his career, Bosa has changed his hair several times. He used to have it short and curly before letting it grow out. His brother, Joey Bosa, has also sported long hair in his career.

Bosa is likely hoping that the haircut brings the 49ers new luck in 2025. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also got a drastic haircut in the offseason, cutting his signature mohawk fade.

Nick Bosa's 49ers career

Nick Bosa was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played college football at Ohio State from 2016-19 before turning pro.

In his rookie season, Bosa recorded nine sacks and an interception in 16 games. Bosa also forced two fumbles — recovering one — in the regular season. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts. He also made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Since 2021, Bosa has made the Pro Bowl every year. He had a career-best season in 2022, recording 18.5 sacks in 16 regular season games. Bosa was also named NFL Defensive Player of the Year and First-team All-Pro that year.

During his career, Bosa and the 49ers have made two Super Bowls, losing both to the Chiefs. In his first Super Bowl appearance, Bosa recorded a strip sack of Mahomes in the loss.

Four years later, the 49ers and Chiefs had a rematch. Bosa recorded six tackles and several hits on Mahomes, but the team still lost in overtime.

The last two years have been down years for Bosa. He has had just 19.5 sacks in 31 games, along with three forced fumbles. In 2024, Bosa only played in 14 games — the second-lowest amount of his career — and had nine sacks. He did get his second-ever interception, though.

The 49ers had a disappointing 6-11 record in 2024 after making Super Bowl 58. They were riddled with injuries to the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and others.