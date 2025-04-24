After his devastating loss in Super Bowl 59, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes changed his look, debuting a new look with his hair. Now, the three-time Super Bowl champion has opened up about the change.

During a recent interview, Mahomes addressed the new haircut. The reason he kept the last one was because of “superstition.” However, win or lose in Super Bowl 59, he was going to change it up. He also disclosed that he is going to keep his current cut “going forward.”

Haircut talk with Pat😂 pic.twitter.com/I2DYwQZZtv — Jenna (@jennaxkc) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I [didn't] want to cut the hair while I was doing it,” Mahomes explained. “I told everybody during the season that win or lose, I'm getting a haircut.

“I'm very excited. I've looked at some videos from last year, and I can't believe all [of] you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long. I look way better now with the short hair,” he continued.

Will Patrick Mahomes' new hair look help the Chiefs win Super Bowl 60?

As he said, Mahomes was going to get a haircut after Super Bowl 59, regardless of the outcome. He is widely associated with his last hairstyle, which was a fade mohawk.

The Chiefs won three Super Bowls and appeared in five with Mahomes' last haircut. He was also a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL MVP in that span.

Hopefully, his new haircut will yield even better results. The Chiefs are in rebuild mode after their blowout loss in Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the same time, Mahomes also had a down year for his standards in 2024. He failed to throw for over 4,000 yards in 2024 and threw 26 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Going into Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs were hoping to make history. If they had won the game, they would have become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Instead, they will have to start from the beginning all over again. The Chiefs have already made five Super Bowls with Mahomes, winning three, so who's to say they won't do it again?