Since 2010, San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has been operating as the franchise's chief executive officer. But now, York has done a bit of restructuring.

San Francisco's team president Al Guido will now take over the role of CEO, via the Associated Press. York has recognized what Guido's contributions have done for the 49ers at large.

“Al has been an exceptional leader for this organization for more than a decade,” York said. “His vision, partnership and steady leadership have positioned the 49ers for success today and well into the future. The evolution of his role reflects how essential he has been to this organization and our confidence about what's ahead.”

In turn, Guido is grateful of his new opportunity. He had been serving as team president for the last 10 years. His sole mission is driving the 49ers forward.

“This has always been a team effort,” Guido said. “I am grateful for the trust Jed and the York family have shown in me, and proud of the staff I get to work alongside every day. The focus remains on winning — on the field and across the organization — and that standard will continue to guide our work.”

In his role, Guido has helped turn Levi's Stadium into a national spectacle. The venue hosts far more than 49ers games, from the College Football Playoff to the World Cup. The upcoming Super Bowl is set to take place at Levi's. Guido will continue marketing San Francisco and the 49ers as a premier location and organization.

As for York, he will still hold final say in the organization. Guido, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan all will report to the owner. York is just delegating responsibilities to ensure the 49ers remain successful in all aspect moving forward.