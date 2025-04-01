When the San Fransisco 49ers looked to pay quarterback Brock Purdy, it took some serious sacrifice from team owner Jed York. After Purdy was underpaid in his rookie deal, it is a matter of time before he gets a lucrative deal.

David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard reported York's thoughts about making sacrifices to pay his quarterback.

“When you make the decision that you want to pay a quarterback that's obviously been underpaid for his first three seasons in the NFL when you make that change, you have to make sacrifices somewhere,” York said.

Some of those sacrifices have been big. For instance, the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. While the receiver was disgruntled anyway, the majority of it was because of a new contract.

A similar instance happened with fullback Kyle Juszczyk. He was released by the 49ers unexpectedly. Likely, a majority of it was because of a contract.

Although the 49ers have their quarterback of the future, it made an impact on some key position groups.

49ers owner Jed York sees Brock Purdy signing as necessary

If the 49ers don't sign the quarterback, plenty of other teams would sign Purdy. One of those could be the Tennessee Titans. Before they landed the No. 1 pick, they were in serious contention to sign the 49ers quarterback.

They would have the cap space necessary to do so. Still, that's a big commitment from any team to make. Regardless, York knows that by signing Purdy, the team will have to make necessary financial moves.

“Cost cutting just because we didn't spend money in the first three days of free agency doesn't mean that we're prohibited from making trades, signing players, extending our own players,” York said via Lombardi.

“And that's always something we're trying to do.”

They made some trades, and cut some players to create more cap room. Again, $50-60 million for Purdy is a hefty price to pay. Still, they should pay him, as opposed to another team.

At this rate, the 49ers don't have another quarterback to lean on. Purdy is the best chance they have at going to another Super Bowl and possibly winning it all.

After all, San Francisco went in his second season as the team's starting quarterback. The potential is there. That, mixed with Kyle Shanahan's high-octane and creative offense, anything can happen.

There are two sides to the coin though: If Purdy signs, the team is committed to him no matter what. If they win, that's great. But if they don't, this could be a bad contract looking forward three years from now.

Either way, it's a commitment that York is ready to make.