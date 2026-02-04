As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare for Super Bowl LX, neither team is practicing at the San Francisco 49ers’ practice facility, though league officials say the decision has nothing to do with a conspiracy theory that has circulated in recent weeks.

The Seahawks and Patriots are set to meet Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock at Levi’s Stadium. With the game being held at the home of the 49ers, questions emerged about whether concerns over an electrical substation near the team’s practice fields influenced where the Super Bowl participants would prepare.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio addressed the speculation this week, noting that the practice arrangements were made long before the theory gained traction.

“No, neither of the Super Bowl teams will be practicing at the 49ers’ facility this week. And, no, it has nothing to do with the theory that the proximity of an electrical substation causes injuries,” Florio wrote.

Seahawks, Patriots avoid 49ers facility for Super Bowl LX

Florio continued:

The Seahawks are practicing at San Jose State, and the Patriots are practicing at Stanford. Both of those locations were used 10 years ago, for Super Bowl 50.

And the practice facilities are determined well in advance of the week of the game, typically as part of the formal proposal to host it.

That won’t stop those who think there’s something to the substation theory to make the link. Even if there’s nothing there.

Here’s the reality. If any players believe there’s something there, it’s better to not practice there. Which, bigger picture, could become an issue when the 49ers are trying to lure free agents there in March.

Even if it’s 99.9999 percent certain that practicing next to the substation has no negative impact, it’s 100-percent certain for any facility not next to one.”

The theory centers on an electrical substation located near the 49ers’ practice fields and Levi’s Stadium, with speculation that electromagnetic fields could weaken tissue and increase injury risk. No scientific evidence has substantiated those claims.

League sources maintain that the Seahawks’ and Patriots’ preparations remain unaffected, with both teams following plans consistent with previous Super Bowls held in the Bay Area.