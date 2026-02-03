The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a huge Super Bowl matchup against the New England Patriots. Seahawks fans are hopeful that their team can get revenge for how Super Bowl 49 ended against the Patriots 11 years ago. But that will not be an easy task, as the Patriots have a great defense and a rising superstar in QB Drake Maye.

But Seattle's defense is no slouch either. In fact, they have arguably the best defensive unit in the entire NFL. The Seahawks also have QB Sam Darnold leading the offense. He has been on fire during the playoffs and feels like a man on a mission after silencing critics throughout the 2025 season.

The Seahawks have a good chance to win the Super Bowl, but they'll need every edge they can get.

Does Seattle have a secret weapon they can deploy during the Super Bowl? And if so, will it be enough to give them a noticeable advantage?

Below we will explore the Seahawks' hidden advantage they need to use to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

Seattle's elite special teams unit can help lift them over New England

The Seahawks have one of the best special teams units in the NFL. And it could be their secret weapon that helps them win Super Bowl 60.

ESPN's Brady Henderson called Seattle's special teams success a trend to watch ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Seattle has been first in ESPN Analytics' rankings for special teams since Week 10,” Henderson wrote. “Jay Harbaugh's unit looked as if it could be a difference-maker for the Seahawks in the playoffs, and it certainly has been that.”

Seattle's special teams unit has made several important plays over the past few months. It is fair to say that without them, the Seahawks may not have made the Super Bowl.

One crucial moment was Rashid Shaheed's huge punt return for a touchdown against the Rams back in Week 16. Shaheed's big play broke the game wide open, and eventually led to the Seahawks winning in overtime.

Shaheed is also responsible for opening Seattle's Divisional Round blowout over San Francisco with a kickoff return for a touchdown.

But that doesn't mean that Shaheed is the only special teams player who is contributing big plays for the Seahawks.

Dareke Young also made a huge special teams play against the Rams during the NFC Championship. He fell on a muffed punt that gave the Seahawks the ball in excellent field position. It was a crucial play for keeping the momentum in Seattle's favor during that big game.

Let's also recognize that kicker Jason Myers is second in the NFL with 41 made field goals this season. He's also 75% when kicking from 50+ yards in 2025.

Article Continues Below

Plus Seahawks punter Michael Dickson is a former Pro Bowler who plays a big role on special teams too.

How the Seahawks could use their special teams advantage to beat the Patriots

The Seahawks come into the Super Bowl with an advantage on special teams. But how exactly can they use that hidden advantage to beat the Patriots?

There are a few ways that special teams could change the outcome of Super Bowl 60.

First, there's the possibility of getting explosive plays during the third phase of the game. There is not a large possibility that Seattle will score a touchdown on special teams, or force a turnover. But if either of those actually happen, it could have a massive impact on the game.

Perhaps more interesting is how Seattle could make different decisions than other teams because of their special teams advantage.

Seattle's coach staff should have the freedom to make any (reasonable) choice they want from anywhere on the field.

For example, if the Seahawks are faced with a difficult fourth-down decision close to midfield, they will have options. If they need to attempt a long field goal, Myers gives them a chance to pull it off. Or if Seattle wants to play the field position game, they could pin New England deep with a Dickson punt.

Of course, the Seahawks could always go for it on fourth down too. But the point is they will have the freedom to make that choice for themselves.

Ultimately, the Seahawks may not need a huge advantage to beat the Patriots. Football is a game of inches after all, and every little bit counts.

Personally, I'm expecting them to make a big play that will go down in Super Bowl history.

Even if that doesn't happen, it will still be exciting to watch Seattle's special teams unit in Super Bowl 60.