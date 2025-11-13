The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a plethora of injuries to some key players throughout the season, and there are still some players who haven't played at all. One of those players is Brandon Aiyuk, who is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last season. With it being midway through this season, it's hard to tell if Aiyuk will return, and John Lynch was asked if they would consider this being a redshirt year for the wide receiver.

“That's not the intention, the intention is to get Brandon back,” Lynch said. “We're not there yet, we just gotta get him to a place where we're comfortable opening that window, and see if he can make it back on the field. That is the intention. But we'll see, no absolutes there,” Lynch said.

Earlier in the season, there was a thought that Aiyuk's practice window would open, but that has not been the case. He's still on the physically unable to perform list because of the knee injury, and at this point, it's uncertain when he'll get back on the field.

The good thing for the 49ers is that they've been able to weather the storm without him and are playing well this season despite all the injuries. Brock Purdy has missed time with a toe injury, but Mac Jones has stepped up and delivered for the 49ers in his absence.

Ricky Pearsall has also been out for the past six games because of a knee injury, and there is some optimism that he could be returning soon. For the time being, players such as Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne, and Christian McCaffrey have held it down in the passing game. McCaffrey leads the team in receptions and yards, and it's no surprise after what he's able to do when the ball is in his hands.