San Francisco’s scoreboard took the hit Sunday, but the Los Angeles Rams left Levi Stadium with a win and some peace of mind on Davante Adams. Head coach Sean McVay said the star wideout “got his oblique” and sounded upbeat about the severity, indicating it wasn’t the sort of issue that would’ve kept him out if the game were tighter. Multiple reports framed the tone as optimistic after Adams exited in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Before the injury scare, Davante Adams looked like, well, Davante Adams. He posted six catches for 77 yards and a red-zone touchdown, operating as a perfect complement to Puka Nacua and a vintage Matthew Stafford heater. The Rams rolled the San Francisco 49ers 42-26 behind Matthew Stafford’s 24-of-36, 280-yard, four-touchdown day, while Kyren Williams punched in two scores on the ground. Puka Nacua added five grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown as Los Angeles sprinted to leads of 14-0 and 21-0 and never let go.

If you’re hunting for context, this wasn’t a one-man show. The Rams were ruthless in high-leverage moments, finishing 6-for-6 on extra points with Harrison Mevis and avoiding turnovers. Tight end Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen snagged touchdowns in a spread-the-wealth passing plan that kept San Francisco off balance. It was the Rams’ fourth straight win and another brick in Matthew Stafford’s MVP case.

On the 49ers’ side, Mac Jones kept it respectable, 33-of-39 for 319 yards with three touchdowns, but the early avalanche was too much. George Kittle and Jauan Jennings produced, yet San Francisco couldn’t match Los Angeles’ punch-for-punch efficiency.

With Sean McVay optimistic and the initial word pointing to an oblique issue rather than something more concerning, the Rams can exhale, for now, while they prep for Week 11 with their newest star trending in the right direction.