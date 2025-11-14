The San Francisco 49ers will have a much-needed boost to their offense in Week 11 as quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will return from injury for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on KNBR.

Purdy has been unavailable since Week 4 due to an aggravated turf toe initially sustained in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, while Pearsall has missed the same span after suffering a PCL knee injury versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Purdy, who practiced fully on Thursday for the first time since September 26, confirmed he expects to start, with Shanahan officially naming him the Week 11 starter. Backup Mac Jones, who started the past six games and led the team to a 5-3 record during that stretch, will return to a backup role. Purdy’s return comes after a careful rehabilitation process, including limited practices over the past four weeks, with Shanahan assuring that the quarterback will maintain full mobility despite the injury.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old second-year receiver, Pearsall, will also take the field after returning to practice this week on a limited basis. Shanahan acknowledged Pearsall has progressed well and will be eased back into the lineup after missing six consecutive games. Before his injury, Pearsall had reeled in 20 receptions for 327 yards, averaging 81.8 yards per game on 29 targets.

The return of both players reunites San Francisco’s core offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1, providing a timely lift for a team currently sitting 6-4 and fighting to keep pace in the NFC playoff race. The 49ers have already been dealing with season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, making the return of Purdy and Pearsall a meaningful addition.