The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. San Francisco finished the regular season with a record of 6-11 and was last in the NFC West division standings. The 49ers were plagued by injuries throughout the season, losing key offensive weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk for long stretches.

The 49ers also dealt with some adversity off the field. Before the start of the regular season, first-round rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery.

Pearsall opened up about his mental health struggles several months after the event.

“I still have my struggles, I still have my struggles, like I still have moments where I’m looking over my shoulder and have moments like maybe in bigger crowds or just like at night seeing people,” Pearsall said via the Cleats & Convos podcast. “When he did pull up on me he was all blacked out, hoodie on. So when I see that I get to tripping I ain’t going to lie, like when I see that. As far as like living my life with fear, I never want to live that way, and I know God’s got me and I feel his presence during those moments and I know that he’s got bigger plans for me.”

Pearsall ended up making his rookie debut on October 20th against the Chiefs. He hauled in three receptions for 21 yards during that game, which the 49ers lost.

Pearsall finished his rookie season with 46 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He is likely to be much more involved in the offense during his sophomore season.

49ers' Ricky Pearsall has surprising message for shooter

Pearsall made a surprisingly kind gesture towards his shooter during a recent interview.

Pearsall said that he forgives the kid who shot him during the attempted robbery back in September. He also expressed a desire to talk to the shooter.

“I don't know how he grew up so, I can't judge him as a man just based off one action that he made,” Pearsall said on Monday via KNBR. “As violent as a crime as it was, god forbid him doing that to somebody else. I don't ever want that to happen so… just being able to forgive him at the end of the day like, I have to be able to forgive him to have that weight off my chest. At some point I do want to talk to the kid and make sure that, if I can create an impact on him in any way I think that would be really big. I'd be definitely open to doing that.”

It is great to hear that Pearsall is in a good place after that scary incident. Pearsall couldn't have handled this whole incident any better.

Ricky Pearsall's story throughout the 2024 season has a happy ending, despite all of the 49ers' struggles.