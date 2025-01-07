The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. That disappointment comes from the 49ers falling short of their sky-high expectations. San Francisco finished the regular season with a record of 6-11 and on a four-game losing streak. Thankfully, the 49ers got one injury update on Monday that should give fans some optimism for the future heading into the offseason.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey said on Monday that he is “definitely close” to full recovery after his season-ending knee injury, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. McCaffrey told Wagoner that he would have been able to return for the 49ers in the playoffs if they had made the postseason.

Instead, McCaffrey will continue his rehab process and expects to be ready for OTAs this summer.

McCaffrey suffered the season-ending injury during Week 13. Without CMC, the 49ers lost four out of their final five games of the season.

McCaffrey also dealt with a host of other injuries throughout the 2024 season. CMC began the year with both calf and Achilles injuries. He ended up missing significant playing time because of his Achilles injury. McCaffrey even traveled to Germany to see a specialist during his recovery process.

He ended the regular season with 50 carries for 202 yards and zero touchdowns on the season.

George Kittle has ‘no shame' after disastrous 2024 season for 49ers

49ers tight end George Kittle shared his thoughts on the 2024 season with reporters on Monday.

“I haven't reflected too much because we played yesterday, but I will say that I'm pretty sure we had like, I have no idea what the number is, but it felt like we had 20 turnovers and then didn't get any turnovers, and so when you turn over the ball that much and you're not scoring in the red zone, and you're not getting turnovers, it's hard to win football games,” George Kittle said, via KNBR.

Kittle explained that he is proud of his offense's effort throughout the 2024 season.

“And that's just what it is, because I know as an offense we moved the hell out of the football all year. I know, I feel like besides like two weeks we were like top five every single week,” Kittle continued. “We moved the ball really well, but we couldn't score and we turned the ball over all the time. So it's hard to win football games like that, and you look back and reflect, no I can look all my teammates in the face. I put my all out there and a lot of the guys in this locker room, they put their all out there as well, so I have no shame in that. You can go check the tape, and if you're okay with your resume which is on the tape, then you should be okay with your season.”

Now the 49ers will focus on reloading the roster during the offseason.