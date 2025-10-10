The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt several injuries this season, and the hits keep on coming as they head into Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two key players on offense have been ruled out, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“QB Brock Purdy (toe) has been ruled out again, as has WR Ricky Pearsall. Mac Jones (oblique, knee) is the likely starting option, though he's listed as questionable,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Purdy missed last week against the Los Angeles Rams because of his toe injury after coming back the week prior. Purdy felt soreness in his toe after the game, and now it looks like the 49ers are trying to be more cautious than they were before, and they can with Mac Jones playing well this season.

As for Pearsall, he went down in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and after missing last week, it looks like the injury may be a little more serious than initially thought. The offense has been the side of the ball that has been hurt with injuries the most this season, yet they've been the main reason why they're 4-1.

Jones has led the way for the 49ers in every game he's started, and he's making the right decisions on the field to help the team to those wins. The defense has also stepped up, getting crucial stops when needed.

Once the 49ers get healthy, it should be a sight to see what they can do after their success with what they've been dealt. Purdy and Pearsall are two big pieces to the offense, and things should continue to flow when they get back on the field. As of now, the best thing they can do is to recover and hope to get back sooner rather than later to help the team.