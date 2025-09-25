The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by the injury bug early this season, especially in the wide receiver room. With the team set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, the club received some mixed news on Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings.

Reports indicate that Pearsall, who is dealing with knee soreness, was back in practice on Thursday, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Additionally, Jennings was not seen on the practice field while he nurses his shoulder and ankle injuries.

“Ricky Pearsall back at 49ers practice. No Jauan Jennings today.”

Ricky Pearsall back at 49ers practice. No Jauan Jennings today pic.twitter.com/NriopCTSdR — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Pearsall has played in all three games so far this season and seems to be a top target in the offense. Through three games played, the 25-year-old wide receiver has recorded 16 receptions for 281 yards. Having him return to the practice field is ideal for the 49ers, and it's a positive sign for his potential availability on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jennings missed the 49ers' 16-15 Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was the first contest he missed after participating in the team's first two games of the season. When healthy, Jauan Jennings has served as a consistent option in the passing game as well, putting up seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in his two appearances.

Other key players on the 49ers' roster who are dealing with injuries right now include Brock Purdy (shoulder/toe), George Kittle (hamstring), Nick Bosa (knee), and Brandon Aiyuk (knee). Despite the injury woes, San Francisco is 0-3 to begin the season and holds an early first-place lead in the NFC West.

The coaching staff will have until 90 minutes before kicking off on Sunday to announce the availability of every player dealing with an injury, including Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings. San Francisco will face off against Jacksonville at 4:05 p.m. EST on September 28. It will be the 49ers' second consecutive home game.