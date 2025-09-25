The San Francisco 49ers have done an excellent job at bouncing back in 2025. San Francisco is 3-0 to start the season despite several major injuries on offense. Unfortunately, it appears that one of those offensive players won't be back in the lineup anytime soon.

49ers general manager John Lynch said Thursday that Brandon Aiyuk has had “no setbacks” on his injury recovery. However, he's “not close” to returning for the 49ers.

“There's no absolutes on these things,” Lynch added via KNBR. “He's gotta continue to hit markers. He's tracking well, we'll be a better team when Brandon's out there… But it's not close.”

Aiyuk suffered more damage than just his ACL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, so clearly more recovery time is needed.

Aiyuk injured his knee almost one year ago during the 2024 season. The timing could not have been worse, as Aiyuk signed a massive $120 million extension in August of 2024. Since then, he's only had 25 receptions for 374 yards and zero touchdowns.

The 49ers could really use their top wide receiver back on the field, whenever it is that he can return.

Can 49ers continue winning streak despite mountain of injuries?

Sadly, Aiyuk is far from the only important 49ers play who is injured right now.

The 49ers learned this week that edge rusher Nick Bosa will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in Week 3.

San Francisco has also been without QB Brock Purdy, though thankfully Mac Jones has stepped in and played well. Purdy also has a chance to play in Week 4, which is a very positive sign even if he ends up sitting another week.

Meanwhile the 49ers have also been without George Kittle, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. And the list goes on from there.

Thankfully San Francisco has been able to start the season undefeated. Their elite defense and the dominance of Christian McCaffrey have kept them afloat. However, they'll need to get healthier if they want to make some noise during the playoffs.

Their next game should be an interesting acid test. If the 49ers defense still looks great without Bosa then they should be okay while they get healthier.

Next up for the 49ers is a Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars.