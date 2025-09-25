The San Francisco 49ers have been without quarterback Brock Purdy for two games already as he's dealing with shoulder and toe injuries. However, it sounds like he could finally return to action in the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reports indicate that Purdy, who is 25 years old, returned to practice on Thursday. Based on a clip that was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, it's said that Brock Purdy appears to be “on good track” to return, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“Brock Purdy back at practice today; still looks on good track for Sunday.”

Brock Purdy back at practice today; still looks on good track for Sunday pic.twitter.com/o9XiQCjA8F — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Brock Purdy suffered a shoulder and toe injury in the 49ers' 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He finished that contest with 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 74.3% completion percentage. Purdy also recorded two interceptions in that contest. Backup Mac Jones has filled in as the starter and will continue to do so until San Francisco officially announces that Purdy is ready to go. That could be in Week 4 against the Jaguars.

The 49ers have experienced a multitude of injuries to begin this season. Despite that, the club is still playing rather well, as San Francisco is 3-0. All three victories have been closely contested battles, as each win has been a one-possession game.

Look for the 49ers to announce Brock Purdy's official status for Week 4 in the coming days. The coaching staff has until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday to announce Purdy's official status. San Francisco and Jacksonville kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST.