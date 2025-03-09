The San Francisco 49ers have been busy ahead of free agency, releasing several veteran players in an effort to create some cap space, while also trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. On Sunday, they made another release official, as they moved on from veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins after just one season.

Collins got traded from the Houston Texans to the Niners last offseason, and he ended up putting together another solid season. Collins started all 17 games, racking up 33 tackles (five of which went for a loss) and five sacks. However, San Fran opted to release him ahead of free agency, clearing up $10 million in cap space.

“49ers have released defensive tackle Maliek Collins, per source. He will be a free agent Wednesday and eligible to sign with teams at that time,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

49ers continue to clear cap space with Maliek Collins release

San Francisco is continuing to clear out their defensive line, as they are also expected to release Javon Hargrave in an effort to create more cap space. Collins played well in his lone season with the 49ers, but the team felt it was best to move on from him, save money, and use it to potentially find an upgrade on the open market this offseason.

Collins, meanwhile, should draw interest across the league now that he's a free agent, and he does not have to wait until the new league year to sign with a new team. Chances are he won't make as much as he was set to make with San Francisco, but for the right price, Collins could latch on with a playoff contender in need of some help along their defensive line and make an immediate impact.