The San Francisco 49ers struggled during the 2024 campaign, as they posted a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs entirely after nearly winning Super Bowl 58 the year before. While the team has lost quite a bit of talent this offseason, their schedule for the 2025 season could end up helping them quite a bit in their effort to find their way back to the postseason.

A slew of injuries destroyed San Francisco's hopes of returning to the Super Bowl, and the front office ultimately decided to reset their roster over the offseason by clearing cap space in preparation for a massive contract extension for Brock Purdy. However, the good news for the 49ers is that they project to have the easiest regular season schedule of any team in the league, which could yield a bounce back campaign.

“This year, the 49ers project to have the league's easiest 17-game slate,” Dan Graziano wrote for ESPN. “Their 2025 opponents combined for a .415 win percentage in 2024. Their nondivision home games are against the Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans and Bears, and their nondivision away games are against the Browns, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers and Giants.”

“There are just two 2024 playoff teams on San Francisco's out-of-division schedule this season (Texans and Buccaneers), and the only in-division games it will play against 2024 playoff teams are the two versus the Rams.”

Could 49ers easy 2025 schedule help them bounce back?

On paper, it seems like the 49ers have a fairly easy slate of opponents. The NFC West could be tough, as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals all could conceivably be wild card contenders, but the only one of them that made the playoffs last year was the Rams. Besides them, the only playoff teams from last year San Francisco will play are the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of course, games aren't won on paper, as San Fran will have to prove they are capable of bouncing back despite losing several key players, which will be difficult no matter who they are playing against. Having the easiest schedule should prove helpful, though, and if all goes according to plan, the Niners will re-emerge as a playoff contender when the regular season has come to a conclusion.