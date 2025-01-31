Before free agency and the draft process fully begin, Kyle Shanahan is still rounding out the 2025 San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. Looking to bolster his defensive personnel, Shanahan will reportedly interview former Carolina Panthers assistant defensive backs coach DeAngelo Hall.

Hall, 41, will interview for the 49ers' defensive backs coach position during the first week of February, per NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. He spent the previous two seasons with the Panthers but mutually agreed to part ways after the 2024 season to pursue a promotion elsewhere.

Hall worked with safeties coach Bert Watts and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley on the Panthers in 2024. Under their guidance, Carolina ranked in the bottom 10 in opponent passing yards per game, completion percentage and yards per pass. Watts and Hall were both relieved of their duties at the end of the year.

If Shanahan hires Hall, he will take over the responsibilities of Daniel Bullocks, the 49ers' defensive passing game specialist and defensive backs coach. Bullocks would then likely focus solely on his role as the defensive passing game specialist.

While still young in his coaching career, Hall is most recognized for his 14-year NFL run, most of which was with the Washington Redskins, now Commanders. As one of the top cornerbacks of the 2000s, Hall was once an All-Pro and made three Pro Bowl rosters before retiring in 2018.

49ers' coaching changes in 2025

If Kyle Shanahan hires DeAngelo Hall, it would not be his first coaching move of the 2025 offseason. Shanahan began the offseason by replacing 2024 defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh returns to the position he previously held from 2017 to 2020.

Shanahan also poached Brant Boyer from the Jets as his special teams coach. Before doing so, he had to fire Brian Schneider, who held the position from 2022 to 2024.

Internally, Shanahan promoted Klay Kubiak from offensive passing game specialist to offensive coordinator. However, he noted that he will retain his play-calling duties until further notice. Kubiak became the 49ers' first offensive coordinator since Mike McDaniel left to become the Miami Dolphins head coach in 2022.

While the 49ers experienced ample coaching changes over the offseason, there will still be a lot of familiarity. Saleh and Kubiak have already been in Shanahan's system with the team, giving most of the roster a sense of consistency despite the turnover.

The team's focus moving forward will be on roster management. Following a disappointing 2024 outing, San Francisco is expected to make significant personnel changes over the summer. General manager John Lynch spoke on his determination to extend Brock Purdy but gave little indication of any further objectives.