The San Francisco 49ers lost linebacker Fred Warner for the rest of the 2025-26 season after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his immediate reaction to the situation during the team's 30-19 Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While heading into the locker room at halftime, Shanahan, who is 45 years old, was asked what it's like losing the star linebacker. The nine-year veteran head coach admitted he and the 49ers will miss Warner, but San Francisco had to focus on the second half at the time, according to team reporter David Lombardi.

“It sucks losing Fred,” said Shanahan. “We know that. We'll deal with that after the game. But we've got two quarters to play, and we need everyone's best.”

Shanahan announced that Fred Warner officially suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle on Sunday that will require surgery. It is expected that Luke Gifford will step in as the starting middle linebacker for the 49ers. With the trade deadline right around the corner, there is a chance the front office will make a trade to find Warner's replacement.

“49ers LB Fred Warner to undergo surgery on broken, dislocated ankle. He’ll be out for the year, per Kyle Shanahan.”

Warner ended the day with just one assisted tackle. However, he was playing a key role in helping stop the running and passing games of the Buccaneers. While the four-time First-Team All-Pro will miss the remainder of the season, the 49ers will prepare for a Week 7 “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.