The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them miss out on the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Numerous players from last season's roster left, forcing the front office to find replacements in free agency and the NFL Draft. Despite all of the changes, though, it appears a former guard disapproves of the team's offensive line.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was recently asked about the criticism the 49ers have received regarding the offensive line. Purdy, who is 25 years old, supported his protectors when it was brought to his attention that many want the club to improve the offensive line around him, according to team reporter Coach Yac of KNBR.

“Every game and situation is different, and things happen and whatnot, but those guys up front, they are war daddies. Every single day, they come to work, getting better. I've got their back and they got mine. We're going to be just fine, and these guys have what it takes to have a successful season. Everybody is going to find out soon.”

However, former 49ers guard Jonathan Feliciano was more than critical of the offensive line play last season. He responded on social media, claiming that all of the other players on the roster should the Hall of Famers due to their success despite poor offensive line play.

“Everyone on the team are first ballet Hall of Famers to be able to have so much success in spite of that s***** OL.”

Last season, the 49ers as a team allowed 36 sacks. That ranked them 12th best in the league in that category. Despite that, Feliciano, who played for the 49ers in the 2023-24 season, seems to believe San Francisco's offensive line is much worse than the stats portray.

San Francisco only brought in four offensive linemen via free agency or the draft. However, all four players are more likely to be competing for backup roles than they are to earn starting time. Regardless, the 49ers will hope for solid offensive line play next season after paying Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract.