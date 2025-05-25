Recently, the San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension that will keep him around for the next five seasons at a price of $53 million a year. It was a controversial deal for a quarterback who has made multiple deep playoff runs with San Francisco but also has shown an inability to produce when he's not surrounded with multiple Pro Bowlers.

Recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on how Purdy's initial asking price was actually much higher before the two sides came to terms on the deal.

“Yes, that was his initial asking price, 65,” Schefter said, per UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio, via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone. “But you know what? Everybody's initial asking price should be high. That's how it should be, and his was. I don't know that he thought he was going to get that, but you might as well start high. Nothing abnormal or unusual about that at all.”

Schefter also put into perspective just how much Purdy will be making compared to earlier in his career.

“And they came in where they did, where now, his total earnings in his first three seasons, he earned a combined $2.6 million,” said Schefter. “Now, he will make $2.9 million per week. So he'll make more in one week this year than he did in his first three seasons.”

A big decision for the 49ers

The 49ers now seem to have their quarterback position secured for the next several years, assuming Purdy is able to stay healthy.

It's still been an offseason of change in San Francisco, as the team dealt offensive Swiss Army Knife Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

San Francisco missed out on the playoffs a season ago after making the Super Bowl a year prior, but some of that could be chalked up to poor injury luck as well as hangover from the big game.

In any case, Purdy has now secured generational wealth, and it will be up to him to prove that he's worth the gigantic commitment the 49ers have made.