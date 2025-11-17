On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers improved to 7-4 on the 2025 NFL season with an impressive road win over the Arizona Cardinals in dominant fashion on the road. The 49ers were able to fully bounce back from last week's home demolition at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams and continued their quest for a spot in the NFC playoff picture.

Making matters more impressive for the 49ers was the amount of injuries the team had to battle through in order to get this win. During the game, kicker Eddy Pineiro left with a hamstring injury from which he was unable to return.

“No, I mean, we think he pulled it, but not sure, we'll have to check tomorrow,” Shanahan said after the game, per Josh Helmer of Niners Wire.

This occurred just weeks after the 49ers released kicker Jake Moody due to his own struggles to open up the season.

Shanahan also didn't have much of an injury update for linebacker Tatum Bethune, who went down with an apparent ankle injury.

“Not sure. He wasn't able to come back, so you always worry about that. We'll have to check tomorrow to see if it was high ankle,” Shanahan said.

Furthermore, defensive lineman Robert Beal went out with a concussion, while both Curtis Robinson and Luke Gifford were evaluated for concussions before returning.

Sunday afternoon also saw the return of quarterback Brock Purdy after several injury absences. Purdy threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in what was an efficient game overall.

“I thought he did a good job. Made some good plays in there, ran the offense real well. Real good first game back,” Shanahan said of Purdy's performance,” said Shanahan.

In any case, up next for the 49ers is a Monday Night Football home game against the Carolina Panthers next week.